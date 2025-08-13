The 11th match of the ongoing Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 season will be contested between Vijayawada Sunshiners and Bhimavaram Bulls. The Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 match will be played on Wednesday, August 13. The Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The 11th match of the APL 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Andhra Premier League 2025, and fans can watch Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Fans might also be on the lookout for an online viewing option, and they can watch Andhra Premier League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match or a tour pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Amaravati Royals on Top After Winning All Three Matches, Vijayawada Sunshiners in Second Spot.

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 Details

