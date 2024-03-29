Andre Russell became the first overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League to take 100 wickets and score 2000 runs. The West Indies all-rounder achieved this spectacular feat when he dismissed Rajat Patidar during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match on March 29. Russell has been one of the star players in IPL and he has joined Ravindra Jadeja as the only second player to get to this mark. Russell has been a regular for KKR over all these years after starting with Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils). Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

Andre Russell Achieves Rare Feat

Players with 2000+ runs and 100+ wickets in IPL Ravindra Jadeja ANDRE RUSSELL (reaches today)#IPL2024 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 29, 2024

