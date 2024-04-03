Andre Russell Hits His 200th Six for Kolkata Knight Riders, Achieves Feat During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

The aggressive West Indies cricketer has been a crucial player for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and strengthened that reputation further with this feat. Andre Russell earlier had become the first overseas player in IPL to register a double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets.

Socially Ashwani Mishra| Apr 03, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Andre Russell has been one of the best-ever players to have played for Kolkata Knight Riders and attained yet another milestone to his name, hitting his 200th six for the franchise. The star all-rounder has been in devastating form this season and attained his mark against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on April 3. Russell is known to be one of the most destructive players in not just IPL but the history of T20 cricket, and he showed why it is so by hitting 41 runs off just 19 deliveries, helping KKR post the second-highest total in IPL history--272/7. Andre Russell Applauds for Ishant Sharma After Latter’s Yorker Castles Him During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Andre Russell Hits His 200th Six for KKR

Andre Russell Hits His 200th Six for KKR

Currency Price Change

