Currently undergoing a purple patch, Aneurin Donald created competition history scoring the joint-fastest T20 Blast half-century during the Yorkshire vs Derbyshire 2025 match. Donald reached his T20 Blast 2025 fifty in just 13 balls, drawing level with Marcus Trescothick, who set the record in the Somerset vs Hampshire T20 Blast match in 2010. So far in the 10 T20 Blast 2025, Donald, who plays as a wicket-keeper opener, has amassed 312 runs with four fifties at an astounding strike-rate of 212.24. James Anderson Registers Three-Wicket Haul As Lancashire Beat Worcestershire by Seven Wickets in T20 Blast 2025 (Watch Video).

Aneurin Donald Draws Level With Marcus Trescothick

Simply ridiculous!!!! Nye equals the Blast record fastest fifty - 13 balls - in just the fourth over!! 👏 Watch LIVE ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)