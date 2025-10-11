Former Lostprophets singer and convicted paedophile, Ian Watkins, has died. According to a report in Sky news, Watkins who was serving a 29 year jail sentence, died after being attacked in prison. The former Lostprophets singer was serving jail term for multiple sexual offences, including serious crimes against young children and babies at HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire. Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police said detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team are investigating the incident after prison staff reported an assault on a prisoner, who was pronounced dead at the scene, on Saturday morning, October 11. UK Shocker: Man Sets Dogs on Badgers for Entertainment, Filmed Brutal Attacks in Wales; Sentenced to 16 weeks in Prison.

