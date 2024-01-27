Babar Azam was seen in a different avatar as he was involved in a heated argument with a player from the opposing team, during Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 match. The former Pakistan captain was seen losing his cool and was seen exchanging a few words with the Durdanto Dhaka wicketkeeper Irfan Sukur. Babar walked to the side and was seen fuming, clearly not happy with what had transpired. He even gestured to the umpire who then had to intervene in this situation. The video of this incident during the match has gone viral on social media. Shoaib Malik to Miss Rest of BPL 2024, Rubbishes Reports of his Contract Termination by Fortune Barishal.

Watch Video:

Babar Azam Involved in Heated Argument

An angry Babar Azam! 👀 Not something you see everyday. Babar was involved in a heated exchange with one of the players from Durdanto Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/7ekCR5sEsR — Muhammad Danish (@DanishK32727346) January 27, 2024

