Shoaib Malik has now come upfront and revealed that there is no contract termination from Fortune Barishal's end even the video of the owner of Fortune Barishal has come forward in which he has denied all the claims online of Shoaib Malik's contract. Rumours online included that Shoaib's contract had been terminated because of match-fixing. Shoaib in his social media post went on to write, "I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward." Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Not Terminated, Fortune Barishal Owner Dismisses Reports of Match Fixing Allegations Against Pakistan Cricketer.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Shoaib Malik

Official statement ; I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a… pic.twitter.com/kmPqPt1nxv — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 26, 2024

