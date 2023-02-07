On February 07, 1999, Anil Kumble became the second bowler and first Indian to pick all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. Jumbo, as he is fondly called, scalped 10/74 against traditional rivals Pakistan in Delhi. Pakistan were 101/0 in chase of mammoth 420 when Kumble picked his first wicket. Pakistan were then bowled out for 207 as Kumble scalped all the wickets.

Anil Kumble 10 Wickets Video

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan.

