England women's team bowler Anya Shrubsole has announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday, April 14. Shrubsole was an integral part of the England team which won the Women's World Cup in 2017. She picked up 227 wickets in a total of 173 international matches across formats.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years." After 173 games and 227 wickets for her country, @anya_shrubsole has announced her retirement from international cricket today.#ThankYouAnya — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 14, 2022

