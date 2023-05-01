Rohit Sharma surely loves a bit of fun and had some of it with fans on his 36th birthday. The Mumbai Indians captain was expectedly in a very good mood after his side clinched a very thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals and he decided to play a little prank on a fan, who gave his phone to him for a selfie. Rohit casually took the phone and clicked a selfie but did not return it, walking away with it instead. The fan panicked and apparently shouted, 'Arreh Ro bhai, phone toh dete jao' and Rohit, who was walking away, turned back and returned it with a smile. The video, shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, has gone viral. Rohit Sharma Out or Not Out? IPL Clears Uncertainty Around MI Captain's Dismissal in 1000th Indian Premier League Match With Multi-Angle Video.

Rohit Sharma Walks Away with Fan's Phone

