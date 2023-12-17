Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill among others were rated based on their looks, by a group of foreign women. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man was seen showing pictures of the popular Indian cricketers to the ladies on the road and they shared their ratings based on how they looked in those photographs. He showed the women some of the coolest pictures of the cricketers. One of the women was seen giving Dhoni a 10 rating based on his 'long hair' and 'smile'. FUNtastic! Australian Players Struggle to Grab Piece of Rubbish on Ground, Steve Smith Celebrates After Getting Hold of it (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

