During the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, England pacer Stuart Broad was seen teasing the Australian fielder, amid the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. In a video that went viral showing Stuart Broad teasing the Aussie fielder by trying to step outside the crease and then stepping back in. With the video going viral, fans have started reacting funnily to it. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Teasing Australian Fielder

'LOL'

'He Took the Bairstow Dismissal Seriously'

'He kept Doing This Every Ball Almost'

He kept doing this every ball almost https://t.co/zrG5rFUUmn — Hasaan Saeed (@HasaanSaeed) July 2, 2023

'It's Genuinely Funny'

A few angry comments about this but it’s genuinely funny. The fielder is playing along too. Enjoy and appreciate the cricket, the spectacle and the controversy https://t.co/5pLw5cR1wu — Chris Dunn (@cdunn364) July 2, 2023

'Ashes At Its Best'

