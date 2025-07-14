Mohammed Siraj was reprimanded for his aggressive celebration during the Day 4 of India vs England third Test 2025 at Lord's. He was fined 15% of his match fee and was also handed point. Siraj celebrated and had some body contact after scalping the wicket of Ben Duckett, which got him into trouble. Stuart Board has slammed the decision to fine Siraj for his celebration and has pointed out that on Day 3 Shubman Gill was heard saying swear words on live TV. He said either both should be fined or neither. He called the entire thing ridiculous and called for some 'consistency'. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Fined 15% of Match Fee for Aggressive Celebration After Ben Duckett’s Wicket.

Stuart Broad Calls For 'Consistency' In Reprimanding Cricketers

Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key https://t.co/5qtpxCmGZs — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 14, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Penalised by ICC

India's ace pacer has been penalised for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 4 at Lord’s.#WTC27 | #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/5GLw5Q6HHf — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2025

