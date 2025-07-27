Former England bowler Stuart Broad was well known for his 'celebrappeals,' a term popularly coined to represent the appeals from bowlers where they just keep running in their follow through and celebrate knowing the decision will surely go in his favour. During the India vs England fourth Test match at Manchester, Ben Stokes broke a big partnership of India by catching KL Rahul LBW and then charged down the pitch celebrating. Fans loved it and so did Stuart Broad, who is a commentator for the series. Broad shared the clip with the caption, 'Absolutely 10/10 CelebAppeal'. Shubman Gill in Extreme Pain After Being Hit on His Right Hand by Ben Stokes’ Fiery Delivery, Ball Damages His Helmet During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Gives Full Marks to Ben Stokes

