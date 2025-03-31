Young pacer Ashwani Kumar debuted for Mumbai Indians in the MI vs IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He came on to bowl as the first change bowler and scalped four wickets in his four overs and dismissed big names like Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell. His ball swung and seamed and had extra bounce which troubled the KKR batters. Because of his four-wicket haul, he was awarded he man of the match award. Ashwani Kumar Becomes First Indian Bowler to Scalp A Four-Wicket Haul on Indian Premier League Debut, Achieves Feat During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Ashwani Kumar Wins Man of the Match Award

Skills 🤝 Confidence 🤝 Impact A 𝟒-𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 performance on debut for Ashwani Kumar bags him the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/iEwchzEpDk#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/Gosrgs3OuF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2025

