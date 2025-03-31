Left arm seamer Ashwani Kumar made his debut in the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and impressed straightaway by scalping a four-wicket haul which included the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Manish Pandey and Rinku Singh. He was sensational with the ball in hand and became the first Indian bowler to scalp a four-wicket haul in IPL debut. Debutant Ashwani Kumar Dismantles Andre Russell's Stumps With Pacy Delivery During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ashwani Kumar Becomes First Indian Bowler to Scalp A Four-Wicket Haul in IPL

Ashwani Kumar becomes the FIRST EVER Indian to take a 4-wicket haul on IPL debut.#IPLOnJiostar #CricketonJioStar pic.twitter.com/5H64pzpdBJ

— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)