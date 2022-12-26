South Africa have forced a comeback at the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne through the pair of Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne. Despite losing Khaya Zondo early in the session, South Africa added 86 runs and are currently 144-5 at the end of the second session. Marco Jansen 38*(93) and Kyle Verreynne 40*(56) have stitched a 77(135) run parternship. The duo will be looking to make their starts count and take South Africa to a decent first innings total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares Video of a Decade Long Journey with the Indian Team (Watch Video).

AUS vs SA Tea Day 1

