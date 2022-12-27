Australia have taken a 197-run lead in the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Australia started with an overnight score of 45-1. Soon into the 2nd day, they lost Marnus Labuschagne. However, a 239-run partnership between David Warner and Steve Smith helped Australia to take full control of the match. Warner smashed a double hundred before getting injured while celebrating. Steve Smith scored 85 and had another brilliant outing in MCG. Then just ahead of the stumps, Cameron Green suffered an injury to his hand, which will be a big concern for the hosts. David Warner Injures Self While Celebrating his Double Century, Retires Hurt After Reaching the Milestone in AUS vs SA 2nd Test Day 2.

Aus vs SA Day 2 Stumps

