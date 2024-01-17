After a 3-0 series victory against Pakistan is the first series of the summer, Australia continue their bowling form in the first match of their two-Test series against West Indies. Opting to bowl first, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shined with four wickets each and helped the hosts bowl out West Indies for just 188 runs in the first innings. The visitors could pick two wickets of the Aussies before the Day 1's play came to an end. Aussies finish the day on 59/2 with debutant Shamar Joseph picking both wickets. Fans can catch the highlights of the AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 1 below. NZ vs PAK Video Highlights 3rd T20I 2024: Watch Finn Allen Century Help New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 45 Runs.

AUS vs WI Video Highlights 1st Test 2024, Day 1

