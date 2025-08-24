The Australia national cricket team have created history during the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay by making their second-highest ever score in One-Day Internationals. The Aussies posted a big total of 431/2, batting first. Openers Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100), and in at three Cameron Green (118*); all scored centuries. Alex Carey scored a 50 off 37 balls. Interestingly, Australia have their highest total in ODIs against the very same opponent. In 2006, in Johannesburg, the Aussies scored 434/4 against the Proteas, which to date is their highest in any ODI game. Cameron Green Smashes Second-Fastest Century in ODIs for Australia, Achieves Feat off Just 47 Balls During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Aussies Register Their Second-Highest Total in ODIs

