The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is now days away. The competition will kick-off with the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19. Australia will play their first match on February 22 against rivals England. Ahead of that they arrived at the Lahore airport on February 17as they will play their first match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Australia are coming out of a 2-0 loss against Sri Lanka. PCB Conducts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Curtain-Raiser Event at Diwan-e-Aam in Lahore, Pakistan's 2017 Winning Squad Members Attend Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Australia National Cricket Team Members Arrive in Pakistan

The Australian cricket team has arrived in Lahore for the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025! 🇦🇺🛬 They will play their first match of the tournament on 22 February against England at the Gaddafi Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/mN7R07OyaE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 17, 2025

