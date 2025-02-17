The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted a curtain-raiser event for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 16. The event was conducted at the Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort and the ceremony was attended by Pakistan's 2017 Winning ICC Champions Trophy members. The PCB took to social media to share pictures of the ceremony where former international cricket stars Tim Southee and JP Duminy were present as well. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the audience at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain-raiser event. Pakistan will host an ICC event for the first time since 1996 with the Champions Trophy 2025 starting in Karachi on February 19. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Pics of PCB's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Curtain-Raiser Ceremony

Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy Winning Members Attend Curtain-Raiser Event

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Delivers Speech at ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Curtain-Raiser Event

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's speech at the @ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event in Lahore.#CT2025 | #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/eQPeXmhnBF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 16, 2025

