After a disappointing ICC WTC Final 2025, Australia are ready to take on West Indies in a two-format series, between June 25 and July 28, which will take place in the Caribbean Islands. The WI vs AUS 2025 tour will consist of eight matches, a three-Test and five-T20Is series. The Test series will kick off proceedings for West Indies and Australia in the new World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, while the T20Is will begin preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next year. WI vs AUS 2025: Australia Cricket Team Suffers Setback As Brendan Doggett Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series, Sean Abbott Named Replacement.

The West Indies have a change in personnel with all-rounder Roston Chase taking over Test captaincy from Kraigg Brathwaite. The 33-year-old has played 49 Tests for the Windies and will hope to start his captaincy career with a win over Australia, which will be a massive ask. Australia, on the other hand, will be led by Pat Cummins but will see a change with veteran batter Marnus Labuschagne being dropped, and Steve Smith unavailable for the first Test.

Australia have also named their T20I side, with Mitchell Marsh marshalling the troops. However, West Indies are yet to name their 20-overs squad.

WI vs AUS Series 2025 Details

Series WI vs AUS Series 2025 Date June 25 to July 28 Time 07:30 PM and 12:00 AM (Tests), 7:30 AM and 4:30 AM (T20Is) Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and St.Kitts Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (online), no live telecast in India

Where to Watch West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has broadcasting rights for the West Indies vs Australia 2025 series in India. So, the WI vs AUS Test and T20I matches will not be available for live telecast viewing options. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. Roston Chase Appointed New West Indies Test Captain, Jomel Warrican Named Deputy.

How to Watch West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With FanCode having the broadcasting rights for WI vs AUS 2025, the live streaming online of the Test and T20I matches will be available on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass to view complete matches.

The tour will see matches take place across four venues - Bridgetown, St Georges, Kingston, and Basseterre - hosting eight internationals between them.

