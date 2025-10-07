Australia announced their ODI squad to face India in a much-awaited three-match series in October 2025, on Tuesday, October 7. Mitchell Marsh is set to captain the Australia National Cricket Team in the IND vs AUS three-match series and the squad also features Matthew Renshaw, who has earned his maiden ODI call-up. Mitchell Owen is also a new name and he and Matthew Renshaw could potentially make their ODI debuts against India. The Australian pace-attack will be led by Mitchell Starc. The Aussies also have included Matthew Short in the 15-man ODI squad for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. Marnus Labuschagne however has not found a place in Australia's ODI squad vs India. India Squad for Australia ODI Series 2025 Announced: Shubman Gill Named New Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included.

Australia's ODI Squad for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)