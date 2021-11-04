Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Micthell Marsh returns for Australia as Ashtin Agar misses out. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman is back for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

