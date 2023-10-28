The Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match was memorable in many ways. One of them is the fact that this game saw 771 runs scored by both teams, the most ever in an ICC World Cup match in the competition's history. Australia batted first and scored 388 runs and later, New Zealand almost pulled off the run chase, falling short by just five runs. The Kiwis eventually finished with 383/9. The 771-run match total is also the fourth-highest in the history of ODI cricket. The earlier record was when South Africa and Sri Lanka scored 754 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier in CWC 2023.

AUS vs NZ Creates Record for Most Runs Scored in CWC Match

HISTORY IN DHARAMSHALA....!!! 771 runs scored in the Australia Vs New Zealand match - the highest ever in a World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/4ND6z28LDr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)