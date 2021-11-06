So the news from the centre is that Australia has won the toss and elected to field. Australia has gown down with the same team.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)