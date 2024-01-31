The TATA Women's Premier League 2024 (TATA WPL 2024) will be back with its second season on February 23. WPL 2 will also feature the same five franchise teams as before. Season 2 will also feature new venues for the tournament situated in Bengaluru and the nation's capital New Delhi. The Women's Premier League already have the attention of a lot of people after the successful inaugural season. A total of 22 matches will be played in total. People will be more and more influenced towards watching the WPL 2024 as the level of women's cricket is getting up and more competitive. WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction.

Women's cricket has attracted a large audience since the previous year and WPL 2023, the fans are eager to welcome yet another women's star-studded event in the form of WPL 2024 or WPL Season 2. The final of the tournament will be played at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. To get all the details related to live streaming and telecast of the upcoming TATA Women's Premier 2024, scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of TATA WPL 2023 on TV in India?

Viacom 18 won the TV broadcasting rights for the second edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of all the matches of TATA WPL 2024 in India. WPL 2024 Schedule Revealed: Women’s Premier League Season 2 to Begin on February 24, Final on March 17.

How To Watch Live Streaming of TATA WPL 2024 Online in India?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, bagged the online live-streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India. Fans can watch all the matches of TATA WPL 2024 online Live Streaming on the JioCinema app or website.

