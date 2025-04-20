In a contest that went down to the wire, Avesh Khan shone for his franchise, winning the Man of the Match award after ensuring that Lucknow Super Giants came out victorious in the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match by two runs. Avesh produced a brilliant match-changing spell of bowling in the final two overs, first claiming two wickets in the 17th over and then defending nine off the final over, to finish with match figures of 3/37, claiming wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer in the process. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Avesh Khan's Last Over Heroics Stuns Inaugural Champions in Jaipur.

Avesh Khan Wins Man of the Match Award

Game-changing spell 🔥 Three scalps and a game-defining performance earned Avesh Khan a well deserved Player of the Match as LSG secured a 2-run win 💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/02MS6ICvQl#TATAIPL | #RRvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/WuvIOCozfA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2025

