Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a thrilling two-run victory against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With this victory, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG jumped to fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings. LSG speedster Avesh Khan defended nine runs in the final over of the RR chase, which helped the Super Giants to clinch a close victory. Batting first, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG posted a competitive total of 180/5 in 20 overs. Opener Aiden Markram slammed 66 runs off 45 balls, with the help of eight boundaries. Middle-order batter Ayush Badoni played a blistering innings of 50 off 34 deliveries, including six boundaries, as visitors crossed the 175-run mark. With the ball, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets. While chasing 181, the 14-year-old youngest IPL debutant, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, impressed everyone with his 34-run knock. The debutant stitched an impressive opening partnership (85) with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stand-in captain Riyan Parag added crucial 39 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 74 runs off 52 balls went in vain as the Royals suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in Jaipur. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Down in Tears After His Dismissal in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Thumping Victory by Lucknow Super Giants

Dal baati choorma, Avesh bhai soorma💙 pic.twitter.com/S0V2hBbJHF — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 19, 2025

