Axar Patel played a solid 64-run unbeaten knock of just 35 deliveries as India managed to overhaul a stiff 312 and beat the West Indies by two wickets in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, July 24. With this victory, India win the series 2-0 with a game remaining. Having set a massive target, West Indies bowlers bowled well and their fielding was mostly up to the mark. They kept chipping away at the wickets column but Patel came out all guns blazing, scoring a quickfire maiden ODI fifty. Needing eight to win off the last over, he then hit a six to win the match and the series for India. The visitors also had significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54). This loss would surely hurt the West Indies as they dominated most of the game before losing grip on things in the final 10 overs.

See Scorecard:

