Chennai Super Kings are having a poor IPL 2025 so far and they have suffered five losses in a row out of six matches they have played and they languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the IPL 2025 season with an elbow injury. As CSK try to salvage their season, they are reportedly set to announce 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as the replacement of Gaikwad. Mhatre plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and has also featured for India U-19. Mhatre has been asked to join the franchise immediately. Mhatre, with a base price of INR 30 Lakh, was unsold in the auction. Ayush Mhatre Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 17-Year-Old Mumbai Star Who Became Youngest to Score 150+ Runs in List A Cricket.

Ayush Mhatre Set to Join Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre, has been confirmed for Chennai Super Kings. The five time champions have asked the 17-year-old Mumbai opener to report to the franchise in Mumbai. MI host CSK on April 20 and that could be Ayush's first game. @cricbuzz — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) April 13, 2025

