Ayush Mhatre's rise continues to be one of Indian cricket's biggest stories in recent times. The 17-year-old Mumbai batsman scored his maiden hundred in First Class Cricket in just his third match which was against Maharashtra and the right-hander was also called for trials at the Chennai Super Kings. Ayush Mhatre, at the age of 17, was part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning squad this year and just a few days ago, shattered the world record set by Yashasvi Jaiswal when he became the youngest (17 years and 168 days) to score 150+ runs in List A cricket during a match against Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Ayush Mhatre Becomes Youngest to Score 150 in List-A Cricket, Breaks Fellow Mumbai Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's World Record During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

The right-hander smashed 181 runs off 117 deliveries to script this record and this sensational knock included 15 fours and 11 sixes. Ayush Mhatre was also part of India's U19 Asia Cup 2024 squad that reached the final. While he may not have found an IPL team this time around, the sky is the limit for the youngster who has started to show signs of making an impact in Indian cricket. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age? Fans Question After Old Video of Youngest IPL Player, Who Was Picked by Rajasthan Royals, Surfaces Online.

Ayush Mhatre Quick Facts

# Ayush Mhatre is a right-handed opening batter from Mumbai

# Mhatre was born on July 16, 2007 and is 17 years old.

# Mhatre has played six First-Class games and scored 441 runs till now

#He started playing cricket at age five and had to commute a long distance (almost 80 km)

# The 17-year-old made his First-Class debut during the 2024 Irani Cup clash between Mumbai and Rest of India (ROI).

#Ayush Mhatre made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Baroda.

# Mhatre scored a half-century in his debut innings.

# Ayush Mhatre scored his maiden century in the Ranji Trophy in the third match against Maharashtra.

#Ayush Mhatre has also been named in the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024

With talented players like Ayush Mhatre emerging regularly from the domestic circuit, one can surely say that the future looks bright for Indian cricket.

