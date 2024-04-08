Former Pakistan pacer Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the team's head coach for the T20I series against New Zealand. On the other hand, chief selector Wahab Riaz has been named as team's senior manager whereas Mansoor Rana has found his name back in the team's manager position. Pakistan's squad for the T20I series against New Zealand will be announced on April 9. Former SRH Head Coach Brian Lara Wishes For A Century From Abhishek Sharma in IPL 2024

Azhar Mahmood Named as Pakistan's Head Coach

Azhar Mahmood has been named Pakistan’s head coach for the men’s T20I series against New Zealand. Wahab Riaz is named senior team manager of the team along with Mansoor Rana, who comes back as team manager. The squad will be announced tomorrow at 2.15pm Pakistan time. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)