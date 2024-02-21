Babar Azam scripted a monumental record of his career as he became the fastest player to score 10,000 runs in T20Is. The right-hander achieved this feat while playing for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings. Babar achieved this feat in 271 innings and with this, he went past Chris Gayle who had done the same in 285 innings. Virat Kohli sits third on this list after having breached the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket in 299 innings. From Facebook to PSL 2024! Khawaja Nafay Shines At Big Stage After Being Discovered by Quetta Gladiators Via Social Media Videos.

Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player to Score 10,000 T20 Runs

