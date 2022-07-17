Babar Azam achieved a major milestone on Day 2 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle. The batter completed 10,000 runs in international cricket. The Pakistan skipper is only the 11th batter from the country to achieve this feat.

🌟 1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ international runs 🌟 Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th 🇵🇰 batter to accomplish this major milestone 👏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/hQV28gmn9O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2022

