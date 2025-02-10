The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showcased their senior men's national cricket team jersey during the grand inauguration of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan cricket team players were dressed in the new Champions Trophy 2025 jersey in front of the jam-packed crowd. Recently, ace batter Babar Azam uploaded a video on his Instagram handle where he uploaded images of himself with the Champions Trophy 2025 attire. The photoshoot images of Babar are now going viral on social media. Pakistan Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Unveiled During Gaddafi Stadium's Opening Ceremony, Watch Video of PAK Players in New Kit.

Babar Azam's Dapper Look in Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

