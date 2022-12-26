Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed led the way for a stellar comeback for Pakistan after they were hit with the early loss of wickets in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday, December 26. The Pakistan captain stood tall with an undefeated knock of 161 while Sarfaraz, making his Test comeback, missed out on a deserved hundred, scoring 86 as the hosts amassed 317/5 at stumps after being reduced to 110/4 at one stage. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell took two wickets apiece. Babar Azam Becomes the Leading Run Scorer in Tests in 2022, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Update:

