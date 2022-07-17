Babar Azam continued his fine form with his seventh Test hundred, achieving this feat during the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday, July 17. Azam has fought a lone battle for Pakistan in their first innings effort so far as they pursue Sri Lanka's 222-run total.

