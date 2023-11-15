Pakistan Cricket Team had a very poor outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, winning just 4 games and getting knocked out from the race to the semifinal of the competition. They also finished last in the Super Four stage of the recently finished Asia Cup 2023 and with several failures under his belt, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam announces him stepping down from the role in all three formats. He penned down a message making the announcement that he will continue to represent Pakistan as a cricketer only. Abdul Razzaq Apologises for Disrespecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Publicly, Former Pakistani Cricketer Asks for Forgiveness (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Steps Down As Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team

