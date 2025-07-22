Pakistan suffered a tough loss against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series and with it have lost the series by a margin of 2-0 now with one match to go. In both matches, their batting has failed. In the second match, they were down to 15/5 at one point and were looking down at the abyss. Although they were competitive in the end, new coach Mike Hesson has been facing criticism for dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Fans of Pakistan cricket team started a trend 'Babar Azam was never the problem' after Pakistan's defeat on X. Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 8 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Faheem Ashraf's Fighting Knock in Vain As Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

A Fan Joins the Trend

Babar Azam was never the problem ☝️☝️ pic.twitter.com/R5tIereLaB — Hassan (@HassnAbbasian_) July 22, 2025

'One Man Army'

Babar Azam was never the problem. In fact he used to be the one man army the guy who stood tall till the very end even after the entire team collapsed. But somehow you all blamed him for the fall. He wasn’t the reason he didn’t deserve all the blame. pic.twitter.com/ZTjCh3iN0a — Hafsa🇵🇰 (@hafsayall) July 22, 2025

Another Fan Joins the Trend

Babar Azam Was, Is, And Will Never Be The Problem ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FSuWcRTRLD — Challenger X (@ImChallengerX56) July 22, 2025

'Babar Azam Was Never the Problem'

Fan Joins Trend On 'X'

'Time to Back Out Star'

After the loss to Bangladesh, PCB must realize Babar Azam is irreplaceable for our victories. Time to back our star! He was never the problem!#BabarAzam #PakistanCricket"#PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/rG9HKvzOUD — Basit Mir (@BasitMir1602) July 22, 2025

