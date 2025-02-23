India national cricket team ace speedster Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record to his name during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in Dubai. The right-arm pacer became the first Indian bowler to bowl five wides in an over in an ODI match. During the first over of the Pakistan innings, Mohammed Shami bowled an 11-ball over to openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, where he bowled five wides. Why Is Fakhar Zaman Not Playing in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Unwanted Record for India

Mohammed Shami becomes the FIRST Indian to bowl 5 wide balls in an over in ODIs. 5 - Mohammed Shami v PAK, TODAY 4 - Zaheer Khan v AUS, 2003 4 - Zaheer Khan v NETH, 2003 4 - L Balaji v SL, 2004 4 - RP Singh v AUS, 2007 4 - RP Singh v BAN, 2008 4 - Zaheer Khan v SL, 2012 4 -… pic.twitter.com/ek252kybrp — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 23, 2025

