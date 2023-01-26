Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022. Babar had a terrific last year with the Pakistan team. He scored 2598 runs in 44 matches at an average of 54.12. Babar slammed 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries. The 28-year-old helped Pakistan to reach the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. He held his position at the top of the ODI rankings and accumulated 1184 runs in Test cricket. Babar has also been named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022. Babar Azam Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Babar Azam Wins ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award

Double delight for Babar Azam 🤩 After being named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, the Pakistan star bags the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 👏#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

