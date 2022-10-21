Bahawalpur Royals clinch the title of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League. Royals batted first and scored a massive total of 225-3 thanks to 32-ball 79 from Shawaiz and 34-ball 56 from Tayyab Arif. In spite of a fighting 34 off 57 from Shamyl during the chase, Gwadar Sharks fell short by 86 runs.

Bahawalpur Royals win the first Pakistan Junior League:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)