Bahrain will take on Saudi Arabia in the final of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023. The match has already started at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok as Saudi Arabia opted to bat first. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence this match will not be telecasted live on TV. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this game on ACC's YouTube Channel.

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 Final

Finals time at #ACCChallengerCup and it's Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia! Both teams have been outstanding throughout the tournament and it's anyone's game. Who will lift the trophy? Stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/uACcHO1UHo — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 4, 2023

