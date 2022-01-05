Bangladesh registered a historic win over New Zealand in the first Test. It is Bangladesh's first Test win over New Zealand and that too in New Zealand. Ebadot Hossain was the star of the match with his six-wicket haul. Enjoy the video highlights of BAN vs NZ day 5. Bangladesh Players Erupt Into Joyous Dressing Room Celebration After Historic Test Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video).

Watch Video Highlights of NZ vs BAN 1st Test Day 5

