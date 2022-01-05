Bangladesh players broke out into joyous celebrations after beating New Zealand in the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory over New Zealand.

Watch Video of Their Celebration in the Dressing Room:

