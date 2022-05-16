Angelo Mathews becomes the 12th batsman to be dismissed on 199 in test cricket. The Sri Lankan cricketer was batting on 199 runs against Bangladesh when he tried to slog it over the on side but gave a simple catch to Sakib Al Hasan at square leg. Mathew's was Nayeem Hasan's sixth wicket. The list of batters who got out at 199 runs previously includes big names like M. Azharuddin, ST Jayasuriya, KC Sangakkara, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul etc.

Angelo Mathews out for 199. He’s 12th batsman in history of Test cricket to lose his wicket on 199. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)