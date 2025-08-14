Pakistan Shaheens registered a thumping 79-run victory against the Bangladesh A cricket team in the first match of the Top End T20 2025 in Darwin on Thursday, August 14. Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens posted a daunting target of 228 runs in 20 overs. Openers Khawaja Nafay (61) and Yasir Khan (62) stitched a superb 118-run partnership. Abdul Samad played a stunning unbeaten knock of 56 off 27 deliveries, including five sixes and one four. For Bangladesh A, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby one wicket apiece. In response, Bangladesh A were bundled out for 148 runs after Saad Masood and Faisal Akram bagged three wickets each. Pakistan Shaheens opener Yasir Khan won the Player of the Match for his superb half-century. Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat in Frustration After Getting Run-Out Following Mix-Up With Yasir Khan During Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Top End T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan Shaheens Beat Bangladesh A by 79 Runs in Top End T20 2025

