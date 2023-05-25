The young guns of West Indies are currently touring Bangladesh. West Indies A are currently engaged in a clash with Bangaldesh A in the 2nd unofficial Test of a three-match series on Thursday, May 25. The action of Day 3 has commenced from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhe. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of this series in India. Hence the 2nd unofficial Test will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on YouTube by the information provided here.

Bangladesh A vs West Indies A 2nd Unofficial Test 2023 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)